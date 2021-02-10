Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar

While not everyone plays the guitar, it’s considered one of the most awesome and respected musical instruments of all time. For many, wielding a guitar is like wielding a sword in battle. For others, the guitar is a work of art, to be finessed in order to achieve the perfect notes and melodies.

Since 3000 BC, the formations of the guitar have led musicians down a long and winding road, as the instrument morphed in shape, sound, and complexity. 

On Saturday, February 13, the Buffalo Museum of Science will unleash a new traveling exhibition, Medieval to Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar, presented by RP Oak Hill Building Company. The exhibition, developed by The National GUITAR Museum (NGM), tells the story and the tales behind the history of the guitar. To help tell those stories, forty historical and notable instruments will be featured, each of which plays a notable part in the creation of the artisanal craft. 

Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar

Opens Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Museum of Science

Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo

