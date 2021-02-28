Making the Best of Winter

Project for Public Spaces (PPS) has come up with some pretty neat takeaways, that demonstrate how much fun winter placemaking can be, especially during a pandemic. This past winter would have been a good time for Buffalo to introduce some inventive winter installations that could have drawn visitors downtown in safe, outdoor, socially distanced environments.

In Canada, there is a placemaking group called PBJ Design that helps to come up with creative ways for people to explore and interact with cities during the wintertime (year round for that matter). The idea behind the ongoing project is to rethink art, movement, and nature, as tools to inspire people in unique interactive settings. These settings range from warming huts to winter markets. There are also light sculptures and winter picnic sites.

This winter, I witnessed how many people (especially families) engaged with the sledding hill at Delaware Park. The sledding is a free and easy way for anyone to engage in winter activities, without driving to a regional ski resort or spend gobs of money on tickets and equipment. It just goes to show that people are looking for ways to get outdoors, engaging with urban environments, even when it’s snowing.

To see all six ideas from around Canada, click here.

Lead image: Photo by Marcel Strauß