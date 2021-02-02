Live Music and Lunch: Vin Derosa plays The SO Food Hall

It’s been a long time since we’ve talked about live music events around town, but if there was a good place to start, it would have to be with a new Live Jazz Lunch Series at Seneca One’s “SO Food Hall.” Just yesterday, the furniture for the Food Hall arrived, and with it the news that the jazz series would soon be underway at one of downtown’s newest (and tallest) food and drink destinations.

“We’re very excited to welcome the public into Seneca One and the SO Food Hall to enjoy lunch, live jazz, and sweeping views of downtown Buffalo right from their seats at lunch,” said Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development Corporation. “This is just the first of many creative efforts to establish Seneca One as a downtown lunch destination in WNY.”

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the lights on at ‘the tower.’ Now, along with lights, comes lunch and breakfast options from the SO grill, including build-a-bowl station, wood-fired pizzas, soups, grab ‘n’ go snacks and salads, and daily Chef specials. Adding to the unique flavor of the panoramic setting, Buffalo’s very own Vin Derosa of Vitamin D will be playing some live jazz on the following dates/times:

Wednesday, February 3rd from 11:30 AM – 2 PM

Wednesday, February 17th from 11:30 AM – 2 PM

Wednesday, March 3rd from 11:30 AM – 2 PM

This live jazz series is free for everyone to enjoy. As for the space, and covid regulations, the SO Food Hall is fairly cavernous, which allows diners (and music fans) to socially distance properly* throughout the Hall, and the Lobby.

We’ve been watching the construction updates, and now it’s time to partake in the rebirth of Buffalo’s tallest tower, with a new look, new tenants, and a new lease on life.

The SO Food Hall is open daily, Monday – Friday, from 8 AM – 2 PM

Access the SO Food Hall: Enter the building at Main and Seneca Street, where the NFTA Rail goes underneath Seneca One – there are escalators up to the lobby on both sides of Main Street

*All current Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced and taken very seriously during the Live Jazz Lunch Series. Once the SO Food Hall and Lobby reach 50% capacity there will be no more admittance allowed. Plan to socially distance, wear a mask, and seat no more than ten people per group.

For more information on the live jazz-lunch series, brewery pop-ups, Yoga with Space, and urban runs, click here.

Seneca One | 1 Seneca Street (at Main Street) | Buffalo, New York 14203