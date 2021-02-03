Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lit: The Grid

The finishing touches, in the form of accent lighting, have been added to The Grid. Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate constructed the five-story building at 1159 Main Street, the former site of the Buffalo Motor Lodge. The building includes 217 apartments.

The 130,000 sq.ft. building includes one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartments. Three ground-level commercial spaces contain approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each.

Apartments are located on floors one through five and the fifth floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor also includes 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity and co-work space. Rents range from $1,075 to $1,800. Architectural Resources designed the building.

Get Connected: Joelisa Lozada, 716-500-GRID

