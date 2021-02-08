Leading by Example: Abstract Architecture @ 313 Broadway

Back in 2017, we reported that architect Michael Anderson was restoring a circa 1892 building at 313 Broadway, which he was using as his headquarters for his firm, Abstract Architecture.

Originally, Anderson built out the second floor as a series of suites, where he would retain his own architectural practice. But now he has opted to stay on the first floor, and build out an addition towards the back. That leaves the second floor available for tenants – an interior design firm has already snapped up Suite B, leaving Suites A and C free.

There is also a common space featuring a kitchenette, a work alcove, and a small lounge area. Plans call for activating some parking spaces on a side lot for tenants, although Anderson noted that there is plenty of on-street parking on Broadway. Currently, Anderson lives on the third floor.

As for the storefront, Anderson told me that he will be tapping into a Main Street Grant, in order to create an atmosphere that will respect the history of the building – it was formerly a hardware store. “I want something that will generate foot traffic, like the hardware store,” explained Anderson. “The retail space is just under 2000 square feet. It’s exciting to hear about plans for the Broadway Market – people are looking to invest in their buildings, to create a great synergy on the street.”

One day Broadway will hopefully become a commercial thoroughfare, as it once was during its heyday. In order for that to happen, there will have to be some infill created, and additional investments into the buildings that remain. At this point, Anderson is leading by example, to demonstrate that these historic buildings are worthy of saving, and that the street is prime for a comeback.

Abstract Architecture | 313 Broadway | Buffalo, NY 14204 | (716) 812-2596