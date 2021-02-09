Just Pizza (in Amherst) serves up The Purrrfect Pizza

Last year, Mary Alloy, who owns a Just Pizza in Amherst, decided that it was time to partner with a local shelter to help out dogs in need of forever homes. She ended up putting flyers of the homeless dogs on her pizza boxes, and before she knew it, dogs were getting adopted left and right (see here).

The Pizza + Pups campaign was so successful that Alloy has decided to try the same for homeless cats. Along with the flyers, spotlighting the felines (partnering with Ten Lives Club), she is offering a $50 gift certificate to anyone who adopts a furry friend.

“I’ve always helped Ten Lives Club by donating pizza to their events so when I was looking for a way to help another organization in a positive way, the work they do for cats seemed like the ‘purrfect’ fit! I have several cats at home myself and they make the best companions,” said Alloy.

In addition to putting adoptable cats on pizza boxes, Just Pizza will be collecting donations for Ten Lives Club in honor of the rescue’s 20th anniversary.

This new adoption campaign comes at a time when Alloy’s full attention is being diverted elsewhere, as she has been dealing with some health issues. But as they say, there’s nothing that lifts the spirits better than a warm cuddle with a favorite four-legged pal.

“Mary has been battling a rare cancer for months and going through chemotherapy at Roswell. The fact that she is still always looking for ways to give back while fighting this terrible disease is simply amazing…but that’s just what Mary is. Amazing,” said Ten Lives Club public relations manager, Kimberly LaRussa.

Alloy is asking that anyone that receives a pizza box with a flyer of an adoptable cat on it, share it on social media. Hopefully this grassroots effort goes viral for the cats, the same way that it worked out for the pups.

Just Pizza | 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd. – Just North of Willow Ridge Amherst, NY 14228 | (716) 568-1000