Infilling: Habitat for Humanity in the Fruit Belt

A pair of new homes are nearing completion at 162 and 166 Rose Street in the Fruit Belt. Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust (FBCLT) on the project that is being sponsored by Kaleida Health and M&T Bank. The homes will soon be joined by 50 units of housing that FBCLT and Southern Tier Environments for Living are proposing for scattered sites Peach, Grape, Rose and High Street.

FBCLT purchases vacant land and structures for the purpose of community centered development including permanently affordable housing, community, and commercial space. Their motto is “Development Without Displacement.” The Trust was awarded $800,000 to create and preserve affordable housing in the Fruit Belt neighborhood last year by New York State for housing rehab and planning for the construction of new affordable housing.

The new homes 162 and 166 Rose Street will be purchased by a low-income family through Habitat’s homebuyer program that requires the buyers to complete at least 400 hours of sweat equity working on the house.