Infilling: Fruit Belt Housing

After obtaining necessary variances required to construct an apartment building on High Street on Wednesday, Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) and the Fruit Belt Land Trust are bringing their plans to the Planning Board for review on Monday. The three-story, 33-unit affordable apartment building would be constructed at the northeast corner of High and Peach streets.

Plans for eleven additional housing units on nearby vacant lots will also be reviewed on Monday. There will be five single-story detached homes at 223/225 Peach Street, 230/234 Peach, 237/239 Peach, 204/208 Grape Street, and 207 Grape Street. Each will be ADA-accessible with 1,120 sq.ft. of living space.

Three duplex buildings are proposed at 212-222 Peach Street, one duplex building at 191/195 Grape Street, and two duplex buildings at 188-196 Rose Street. Ten of the duplex units will have three bedrooms and 1,193 sq.ft. of living space and two of the units will be two-bedroom units with 995 sq.ft. of living space.

Construction of the scattered-site units and the apartment building will be constructed in a single phase.

