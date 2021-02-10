Infilling: 310 Maryland

Last November the Zoning Board of Appeals approved variances required for a new three-unit building at the corner of Maryland Street and Malta Place, an alleyway that runs parallel to Cottage Street. A rendering of the proposed building has just now popped up on the internet. The contemporary building was designed by David Flemming of DRF Design Architecture.

Peter Louw, owner of JFD Construction Management, is developing the project. The Zoning Board approved a variance for excessive residential density on the site. The Green Code requires 1,250 sq.ft. of lot area for each residential unit or 3,750 sq.ft.. The parcel is deficient with only 2,903 sq.ft.

The Board also allowed side yard parking where rear yard parking is required. As a condition of approval, the Board required a black aluminum or similar open fence of four feet in height and/or landscaping along the edge of the property line on Maryland Street in front of the parking area. The parking area must also be constructed of a permeable material. Permits for the project have not been pulled yet.