HUNT Mortgage Opens Doors to New Headquarters in Brisbane Building

The mortgage division of HUNT Real Estate Corp. has officially opened its new headquarters on the second floor of the historic Brisbane Building at 403 Main Street. HUNT Real Estate Corp. was formerly located at 5400 Broadway Street in Lancaster.

The new modern office facilities offer up a 10,000 square’ footprint that includes amenities such as conference rooms, a training room, a video and sound recording studio, an exercise facility, and a series of meeting spaces. All of these amassed conveniences will allow for optimal and fluid team collaborations.

The Brisbane Building is owned by third-generation of Hunt family members, making this an auspicious relocation for the company. The building was the second location of the original HUNT Business Agency, founded by Charles S. Hunt in 1911. It was C. Stuart Hunt, Charles’ son, that ultimately acquired the iconic structure in 1988. At the time, the building underwent an expensive and difficult renovation over several years.

Back in 2012, HUNT Commercial Real Estate shifted spaces within the building, before eventually moving to the second floor. Now, the Commercial Real Estate division and the Mortgage division share that floor, which greatly amplifies HUNT’s profile within the building, and in downtown Buffalo.

The building is now owned by third-generation family members, Peter F. Hunt, the organization’s Chairman and CEO, and Stephen N. Hunt, a member of the HUNT Commercial team.

“As HUNT Mortgage moves in, we begin a new era for our organization. HUNT Commercial occupies the adjacent space, our title agency, Network Title is on the seventh floor, and I have an office there as well,” said Peter Hunt, Chairman & CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corp.

“We are anticipating strong growth as we enter our 110th anniversary year and believe there is great benefit to having our core business systems closely connected to truly always be there for our customers and our sales professionals in our six regions.”

The Brisbane Building was built in 1895 by James Brisbane and James Mooney, and has served as the home for many businesses attracted to its proximity to the courts, City Hall, Erie County offices and other important institutions.

The Brisbane Building is managed today by HUNT Property Solutions.