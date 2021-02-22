Good Look: 474 Michigan Avenue

Rarely does a new project turn out as good as its rendering. But that’s the case with Ellicott Development’s new mixed-use building at the northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street.

The two-story building at 474 Michigan Avenue includes retail space on the ground floor and three apartments on the second level. Tim Horton’s will occupy half of the first floor leaving approximately 2,000 sq.ft. of space available for lease.

Apartments range in size from 1,250 sq.ft. to 1,900 sq.ft. with two or three bedrooms. Adelmann Palmisano Architects designed the building which takes design cues from the Little Harlem Hotel that used to occupy the site.

The half-acre project site was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street. That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated into a mix of commercial and residential space.