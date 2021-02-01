I first heard about Folksy Scouts last summer. Folksy Scouts is a bit how it sounds – a modern day scout group that teaches children old world values that will help them to better navigate ‘the real world.’ This is done by teaching children the importance of nature, natural materials, sustainability, and thoughtful relationship building.

If there was ever a time that this this sort of nurturing would be important, it’s today. With so many kids glued to computers and to the TVs, this type of interactive learning environment, outside of a school setting, can help children to develop “creative entrepreneurship, hands-on building and skill creation, social growth and confidence, and socially responsible community involvement.”

Throughout the year, Folksy Scouts embark upon numerous instructional activities such as bread making, mend a tear, fudge making, leaf collecting and identifying, felting, winter appreciation hikes, applesauce & canning, garden potting upcycling, starting kombucha, window stars, etc. The programming is very diverse and thoughtful, while always being focused on obtaining a greater appreciation for the planet and people. There’s even a Folksy Handbook that children and adults can peruse, that spells out the benefits of the engaging programming that promotes entrepreneurship, leadership, handwork, homesteading, and even survivalist basics.

There are scheduled meet-ups, and similar to other scouting groups, children can earn patches and pins for their accomplishments. There’s even a Folksy Shop, that sells items such as woven or crocheted gathering baskets, felted goods, hand rolled candles, doll clothing, ornaments, simple apothecary, beeswax goods, and hand dyed garments. The goods in the shop are generated by some of the adults that meet up on Sundays* t0 learn new skills, bond, and share their interests. See mini-maker kits.

Monthly scout dues are $16, which includes access to weekly meetings, participation in events, and activities to earn badges.

The next scheduled interactive program is ‘Candlemas,’ described as:

A festival celebrating light, especially in the deep mid-winter when many of us in the north have very little of it! Candlemas is celebrated on February 2, the date that falls halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It is a celebration of the noticeable lengthening of the days.

Although winter can be a magical time for cozying up by dim candlelight every evening, we celebrate looking forward to more daylight hours in anticipation of the changing season as winter thaw gives way to the splendor of spring.

There is no better way to celebrate the light than by making your very own candles. So this week we have provided a walnut and rolled candle kit. This can be picked up on the counter at Big Mood anytime this week. Once the candles are made, you can say a verse to celebrate this change of the year.

You can also celebrate candlemas by polishing your wooden toys for the new season, clean and minimize spaces around your home, or bake a fresh load of bread. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, here’s to the promise of the coming light!

Folksy Scouts is located at 425 Elmwood Avenue.

Learn more at www.folksyscouts.com

*All of the pandemic-related rules and guidelines are spelled out in the handbook.