Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

SOUNDCHECK: Folkfaces

0 Comments

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny

Tonight’s episode features the undeniably rowdy Folkfaces (@folkfaces)

Songs

  1. Minivan Cowboy
  2. When Lockdown Lifts
  3. Wheels

Members

Tyler Westcott – Vocals, guitar, banjo, harmonica
Brendan Gosson – Fiddle
Dan Schwach – Drums and washboard
Patrick Jackson – upright bass

Special thanks to our Series Sponsors:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York

Picasso’s: We Are Buffalo Pizza! Order online tonight at www.picassospizza.net

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Devin Chavanne

Devin Chavanne

Devin is a videographer, sports, and chicken wings fanatic. Ub graduate, joined the BR team in 2019.

View All Articles by Devin Chavanne
Hide Comments
Show Comments