Farm Fresh Experience @ Company B Tasting Room & Market

When I first posted about “The Company B Experience” in 2019, I was happy to hear that Jeff and Julie Blackman were running a nice little (actually quite large) farm-to-table restaurant and ciderie operation, by Blackman Homestead Farm & Blackman Cider Co.

At the time, I also posted that Julie owned and operated Farmers & Artisans in Snyder, NY. In the back of my mind, I wondered if Company B would one day start carrying fresh farm produce, retail artisanal meats and cheeses, similar to the offerings at Farmers & Artisans. After all, the “farmhouse-inspired” aesthetic of the place was designed to play off the family’s farming experiences and work ethic. There were so many farm connections, that it would be crazy for them to pass the opportunity by.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what is taking place over at the “new” Company B Tasting Room & Market. I spoke to co-general manager James Pici, who is currently cooking the farm fresh meals, while his fiancé, Abby Carlson, is doing the baking.

“Originally we were doing the lunch and dinner menus,” said Pici. “That was good, but we needed to do more. We needed to be more like the experience at Farmers & Artisans – a place where people could stop in to get wholesome market produce, milk, meats and cheeses, eggs, butter, etc. We want people to walk in and see tables full of fresh-picked lettuce from the farm, and root vegetables, with meats from Brooklyn and cheeses from the Finger Lakes – everything great that NYS has to offer. Our goal is to create a ‘farmers market vibe,’ but also a place where people can try different things… like beers from Liquid State brewery (Ithaca) that are not available via distributors here.

“We just got back from a road trip across the state, visiting farms, breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cideries – we’re even carrying ciders from other places (aside from our own), like steampunk ciders and pommeaus – we don’t make anything like that, but we feel that customers will really like them. And we want to promote many of the incredible makers in the state – to give Buffalo a taste of some of the incredible products that NY has to offer. We are also the retail front for Bootleg Bucha offering 10 tap lines dedicated to their amazing kombucha and small batches they produce.”

This transition into a farmer’s style market that serves up food, Flights and Bites, fresh produce, obscure drinks, and wholesome, organic, artisanal foods… does it really get any better than that?

“Just wait till spring to see the seasonal farm bounty that comes in,” said Pici. “Everything is organic and sourced close to home, while keeping people guessing what’s next.”

To follow all of the market, menu, and food offerings, tune into Instagram.

Current hours –

Sunday & Monday : closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 10am – 6pm

Friday: 10am – 9pm

Saturday: 10am – 6pm

Company B Tasting Room & Market will be looking to possibly expand, depending on the pandemic twists and turns.

Company B Tasting Room & Market by Blackman Homestead Farm & Blackman Cider Co. | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY | 716.201.0440 | Facebook

Photos by James Pici