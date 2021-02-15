Fabulous Silkscreened Wallpaper – Red Disk Studio finds a home at 255 Great Arrow

A few months ago, Red Disk Studio was featured on BRTV. At the time, the company was occupying a shared production space in Getzville, with the hope of identifying a permanent home.

Traci Ackerman, founder of Red Disk, told me that it was thanks to 43North, and its Back To Business grant program, that allowed her to relocate to 255 Great Arrow, where she and her team are now operating on the building’s second floor, just down the other hall from Buffalo Arts Movement (BAM).

“We have approximately 1600 square feet, which gives us room for two 36′ wallpaper production tables, a darkroom, washout room, and an office space for design installations,” Ackerman told me. “I can’t believe how many businesses, people, and studios are in this building – I had no idea! It’s a great industrial space for printing, with parking… it checked all of the boxes.”

When it comes to homegrown businesses, Red Disk is not only unique, it’s about as ‘Buffalo’ as it gets. The company produces artisan wallpapers that are painstakingly silkscreened (while still affordable). Ackerman took a typically mass-produced product and put an artisanal spin on it. These small(er) batch orders* are absolutely gorgeous – akin to hanging art on one’s walls. And who wouldn’t want their walls to tell stories?

“Our latest designs are Sacred Basket, by artist Jozef Bajus, and Rose Bouquet designed by Charles Burchfield in 1923, and reinterpreted by Red Disk with one historic, and multiple contemporary colorways,” Ackerman explained. “Both of these designs were recently added to our website, and samples are in our local showrooms: Room, Ro, Buffalo Paint & Wallpaper, and the Burchfield-Penney Art Center’s Museum Store. We print Wednesdays and Thursdays, and other days as needed. We love sharing our process, and encourage fans of our wallpaper to reach out to schedule a visit. Looking ahead, we’re hoping to host events and open studio visits!”

Perusing all of the fabulous wallpaper designs, I wondered which one is currently their hottest seller. “Queen City Paper is our biggest hit,” Ackerman told me. “It’s even bigger than Burchfield (their longstanding #1 seller).”

Queen City Paper? Yes, that’s the one that features a number of Buffalo’s noteworthy building landmarks, such as City Hall and the Guaranty Building. Ackerman mentioned that the wallpaper has been a new favorite with Buffalonians who love to walk past their beloved buildings while they are in their own home settings.

Ackerman probably could not have found a better home for Red Disc. Not only is she in an area of the city that is rebounding (Amherst Street, Chandlerville), she’s also set up among countless other ‘design and maker’ creatives inside the historic Great Arrow building at the Pierce Arrow Commerce Park. This is a big win for Buffalo, and the impressive maker/artisan culture that is making waves these days… just like they did back in the day. After all, these are the types of artisanal businesses that helped to build this city, and will once again.

*Thanks to an exclusive partnership with Buffalo’s very own (and earth friendly) C2 Paint, Red Disc is able to provide a ‘print to order’ wallpaper process (learn more).

Red Disk Studio | Pierce Arrow Commerce Park 255 Great Arrow, Suite 217 | 716.475.6418 | View wallpapers

reddiskstudio.com

Photos: Bridget Schaefer (Meccay_Photography)