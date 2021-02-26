After taking a year off, virtually speaking, the Garden Walk is back in 2021. This year, organizers are anticipating that more gardeners will come out of the woodwork, to show that Buffalo’s gardens are some of the best in the land.

This is the event that allows Buffalo to shine. That means that the more gardens, the better. And today, gardens don’t only contribute to the aesthetics of the city, they also help the environment. Planting native plants and pollinating flowers has become a common practice among gardeners that understand that it’s their duty to help the planet.

Your garden does not need to be perfect; no one’s ever is.

“There are no fancy garden criteria–no site visits, no judging, no entry fees, nothin’– all you have to do is be proud of your little spot of earth. It does not need to be giant. It does not need to be professionally landscaped. Gardens range from large to a few square feet – register your front, back, or side garden; your upper porch (seen from the street); or your business storefront dolled up with plantings! It is the diversity that makes the event a success.” – Garden Walk organizers

Garden Walk Buffalo is soliciting gardens to participate in its event on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 & 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have a garden in the footprint of Garden Walk Buffalo, you’re welcome to participate.

The deadline is May 15, 2021. Register online at GardenWalkBuffalo.com.

Garden Walk Buffalo, the largest garden tour in the North America, is an event produced by Gardens Buffalo Niagara, its mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens with events like the East Side Garden Walk, Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July, and The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale.

Lead image courtesy the Garden Walk