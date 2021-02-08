ECHDC green lights Outer Harbor General Project Plan

It’s been a little while since we’ve heard any significant Outer Harbor news. But now that wait is over, with the unveiling of a $151 million multi-phase General Project Plan (GPP), which was just announced by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC). The GGP for the Buffalo Outer Harbor Civic and Land Use Improvement Project is the result of a six-year engagement process with WNY residents, in coordination with the City of Buffalo.

“Today’s affirmation of the GPP is an exciting milestone for the Outer Harbor,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “This project will improve over 200 acres of land, providing for increased water and land access, open space, public amenities and an awareness of local history needed to reconnect the city to its waterfront.”

These latest phased improvements will add to a number of other acclaimed projects that have come to pass in recent years, including the Lakeside “Bike Track” Complex in 2019 and Wilkson Pointe in 2013.

After a period of public comment, several minor changes were made to the GPP (adopted in November 2020).

Moving forward, this is a long-term project that will be completed over 20 years (or as funding becomes available). Let’s hope that funding becomes available sooner rather than later – 20 years is a long time to wait. Hopefully they are just being precautious to not introduce and “overly aggressive” timeline.

Phase 1 – funded by the Buffalo Billion, federal sources, and the ECHDC—via the New York Power Authority per relicensing agreements – is expected to cost $44 million. The project, slated to get underway at by the end of 2021 will entail:

The creation of new and enhanced open spaces

Increased land and water access

The addition of comfort stations, and passive and active recreational amenities.

Improvements on more than 50 acres of upland and watered property, including the creation of an aquatic habitat in Slip No. 3

Rehabilitation of Terminal B

Upgrades at Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe

Turner Construction Company has been tapped as the consultant for the project’s construction management services (not to exceed $545,400). The Turner team includes Rodriguez Construction Group (MBE), AA Report Writing & Consulting (WBE), and Trophy Point, LLC (SDVOB).

In other Outer Harbor news, Be Our Guest, Ltd., a subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation, has entered into a three-year agreement with the ECHDC to manage the events and concessions on the Outer Harbor, from the Lakeside Complex to Wilkeson Pointe, including the Bike Ferry landing.