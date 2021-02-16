Eat Off Art & Cultrue: Supporting Buffalo Black Business

Local entrepreneur and community activist Edreys Wajed has launched an initiative that promotes local black businesses, by featuring their beloved brands on www.eatoffart.com – a website developed for Wajed’s ‘arts-based creative solution finding agency.’

Currently, three businesses are being highlighted and celebrated – Doris Records, Zawadi Books, and The Challenger News.

The initiative, launched during Black History Month, will run until March 31. During that time period, special branded merchandise will be showcased on the website, as a way to raise attention and funds for the three business institutions that have been operating within, and providing services for, black and brown communities for over 100 years collectively. The stories of each of these businesses is told alongside the depictions of the merchandise (see example).

“As business owners we want to support and spread the word about local Black businesses. We are more than just February!” said Eat Off Art co-founder Edreys Wajed, who runs an umbrella non-profit Cultrue Inc., along with his wife, Alex. The goal of Cultrue is to encourage underserved and underprivileged youth to create and be themselves without judgement or bias. The spin-off Eat Off Art was created as a way to address the plight of the ‘starving artist,’ which in many cases applies to the independent creative business owner.

“We wanted to celebrate and support Black owned businesses that have a long history in Buffalo within the Jefferson Avenue Business district,” said Alexa Wajed.

Purchases made on the site will benefit the businesses that have demonstrated “their relentless love and compassion for the community despite the odds, through even the toughest eras.”

Visit www.eatoffart.com for more information, and to view the merchandise.