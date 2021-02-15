Eastman Machine Expanding Downtown

Eastman Machine, in operation for over 125 years, is undertaking a two-part expansion of its facilities at Washington and Goodell Streets. The company plans to purchase a former firehouse at E. Tupper and Washington Streets and is seeking City approvals for an expansion of its existing facility along Washington Street.

The former firehouse at 707 Washington Street currently houses TakeForm printing. Once purchased, Eastman plans to use the building as a demonstration and exhibition center for Eastman’s cutting technology and solutions. With the acquisition, Eastman will own the entire city block between Washington and Ellicott streets, south of Goodell Street and north of E. Tupper Street.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Zoning Board will review plans for a 7,392 sq.ft. addition to Eastman’s current 130,000 sq.ft. facility. The addition along Washington Street will include a new corporate entrance, a partial second floor, warehouse space and loading docks.

“Expanding the Eastman headquarters is just another example of our commitment to providing well-crafted cutting solutions and to American manufacturing,” says Robert Stevenson, Eastman’s fourth-generation CEO.

Dean Architects designed the addition that will be built by Lamparelli Construction.