Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Eastman Machine Expanding Downtown

0 Comments

Eastman Machine, in operation for over 125 years, is undertaking a two-part expansion of its facilities at Washington and Goodell Streets. The company plans to purchase a former firehouse at E. Tupper and Washington Streets and is seeking City approvals for an expansion of its existing facility along Washington Street.

The former firehouse at 707 Washington Street currently houses TakeForm printing. Once purchased, Eastman plans to use the building as a demonstration and exhibition center for Eastman’s cutting technology and solutions. With the acquisition, Eastman will own the entire city block between Washington and Ellicott streets, south of Goodell Street and north of E. Tupper Street.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Zoning Board will review plans for a 7,392 sq.ft. addition to Eastman’s current 130,000 sq.ft. facility. The addition along Washington Street will include a new corporate entrance, a partial second floor, warehouse space and loading docks.

“Expanding the Eastman headquarters is just another example of our commitment to providing well-crafted cutting solutions and to American manufacturing,” says Robert Stevenson, Eastman’s fourth-generation CEO.

Dean Architects designed the addition that will be built by Lamparelli Construction.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments