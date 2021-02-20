Done Deal: William Dorsheimer House Sold

One of Delaware Avenue’s historic mansions has a new owner. The William Dorsheimer House at 434 Delaware sold yesterday for $1.09 million. They buyer, 434 Delaware Re LLC, is unknown and is registered to the 434 Delaware address in State records. The mansion has 9,536 sq.ft. of space and 24 on-site parking spaces.



From the original Hunt Commercial Real Estate listing:

This historic three-story building, designed by H. H. Richardson, is now available for purchase or lease! The William Dorsheimer house, built in 1868, is highlighted by several architectural features, such as a slate mansard roof with large dormers that reflect the influence of the French Neo-Grec movement. The house has horizontal bands of gray sandstone across the ochre brick facade and vertical stone courses at the building corners. Windows on the three-story structure are also framed by vertical bands of sandstone and are stacked in orderly perpendicular rows. William Dorsheimer, Pascal P. Pratt, and other Buffalo parks commissioners first met with American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted to plan a park system for the city in this house. In the late 1950s, the house was converted into a small office building by the George R. Bennett Co, food brokers and was renovated in 2016.