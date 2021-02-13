Design The Riverline

When all is said and done, The Riverline is going to be one of the greatest places in Buffalo to be. It’s going to be a meandering park setting that leads from Canalside/The Cobblestone District through the Old First Ward, and onto the Buffalo River. It’s going to become an attraction unto itself – a place where people can be outside enjoying nature, while taking in some fresh air, walking, biking, or even picnicking. There will also be a number of aesthetically pleasing features, as well as interactive installations, although the exact look and function of the park is still being detailed.

That’s why The Western New York Land Conservancy, along with W Architecture and Landscape Architecture and Walter Hood of Hood DesignStudio, is seeking public input during a livestreamed YouTube event at 7:00 p.m. on February 24.

“Getting the public’s input on the initial concepts is a significant step in our design work,” said Barbara Wilks of W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, the lead design firm, which is based in Brooklyn. “Not only will it give the community an opportunity to see different possible versions of The Riverline’s future, it will also give the community a chance to shape that vision moving forward. Community feedback is critical during this phase, and we welcome it.”

“As designers, we rely on input from participating communities to shed light on what they value and want the future of the space to become,” agreed Walter Hood, MacArthur Genius grant recipient and principal of Hood Design Studio. “Weaving this input into our work results in a design that will be idiosyncratic and particular to Buffalo.”

“Buffalo is a unique city with a rich history,” said Nancy Smith, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy. “The Riverline will reflect that shared past, especially that of the three communities it will pass through, and will point us to a shared future. Since the beginning of this project, our vision for The Riverline has been to develop a nature trail and greenway in the heart of downtown that fits Buffalo’s identity in the same way that other projects in the High Line Network build on their home city identities. This is a great opportunity for Buffalo to tell us exactly how we can reflect Buffalo‘s unique story in designing and implementing The Riverline.”

To RSVP for the event that will virtually exhibit these early designs, to get public feedback, click here.

Funding for this phase of work comes in part through an Environmental Protection Fund grant (EPF #180842) administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding is provided by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund; The First Niagara Foundation in partnership with KeyBank; Moog Inc.; an Erie Canalway IMPACT grant awarded by the Erie Canalway Heritage Fund funded in part through the generous support of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor; Nancy and Tom Smith; Peggy and Jay Elliott; Kathy Lasher and Scott Bieler; and other individual community donors. The Land Conservancy continues to seek additional funding for The Riverline.

If you are interested in learning more about this project, or donating to create The Riverline, please visit the new website for The Riverline: theriverline.com. You can also reach out to the Land Conservancy at (716) 687-1225 or info@wnylc.org.