Construction Watch: Seneca One Stop

The Seneca Nation of Indians’ Seneca One Stop at the northeast corner of Perry Street and Michigan Avenue is nearing completion. The tax-free, 24-hour gas station and convenience store is being constructed where the Ansell Press building sat until last April. Built on sovereign territory, the project did not need City approvals or permits.

The facility will offer a typical selection of convenience products for motorists, visitors to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, and those living and working in the area. Fourteen jobs are being created by the project.

“Expanding of our revenue-generating opportunities on our territories is our responsibility to the Seneca people and our future generations,” Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said. “Like every government and organization, we have felt the economic pressures brought on by the global pandemic. We need to move forward with the strategic growth opportunities that can help us expand our economy, while also providing additional investment on our territories, services to our customers and neighbors, and employment opportunities at our establishments.”

A Seneca One Stop in Niagara Falls opened in December 2016.

