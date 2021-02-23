Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Nash Lofts

A group of investors, led by architect Steven J. Carmina and developer Roger Trettel, are redeveloping the 19th-century buildings that make up what’s called the Dellenbaugh block at the heart of the Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor.

When complete, the four historic buildings at the southeast corner of Broadway and Michigan Avenue will contain 18 new apartments, office space, indoor parking and a restaurant.

The buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash Street were built over time between the 1820s and 1880s. Carmina Wood Morris designed the redevelopment project.

 

