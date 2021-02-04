Construction Watch: EduKids

Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company have finished the component of Elmwood Crossing. The former Hodge Pediatrics building at 125 Hodge Avenue was expanded by 5,440 sq.ft. and is occupied by daycare provider EduKids.

The existing building has been re-clad in clapboard siding and larger window openings have been created along Hodge Avenue to soften the existing facade. One apartment was added to the building as well.

The phased development for former Children’s Hospital campus calls for 198 apartments in new and existing buildings, 27 condos on the top three floors of Variety Tower, 20 townhouses to be built by Essex Homes along W. Utica Street, 40,760 sq.ft. of retail space including a grocery store in a new mixed-use building on W. Utica, 18,168 sq.ft. of retail space in the Tanner Building along Bryant Street, a health and wellness facility on the 7th floor of Variety Tower, and 47,167 sq.ft. of office space. Plans for hotel rooms in Variety Tower have been replaced with additional residences.

The development team is also building a five-story building at 451 Elmwood that includes retail and office space along with 23 apartments.