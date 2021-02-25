Construction Watch: 417 Massachusetts Avenue

Work is well underway at the WASH 3.0 project, located at 417 Massachusetts Avenue in what was formerly a laundromat.

The construction project, being undertaken by People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH), will one day be the home of the WASH Project, which was co-founded by Barrett Gordon and building owner Zaw Win, as a community arts and resource center for refugees and immigrants.

Another component of the project is the construction of 9 safe and affordable housing units.

When it’s complete, the corner of Massachusetts and 18th Street will be abuzz with life, thanks to a mix of programming and events, dedicated to a community that has helped to revive the West Side with culturally significant advancements. These efforts range from new markets and restaurants to farming and schooling. For years, The WASH Project has become a haven where family members can congregate, while learning the ins and outs of living the American dream.

WASH’s mission is simply to provide “a free community arts and resource center for ALL people to gather, learn, make and share.”

WASH is anticipated to move into its new home on April 1.