Construction Watch: 410 Main Street

A nondescript building sandwiched between Main Place Mall and the Liberty Building is emerging from its cocoon. New Wave Energy is undertaking façade renovations to the five-story building at 410 Main Street that it purchased for $1.35 million in May 2018.

The building contains 21,375 sq.ft. of commercial space, was constructed in 1930 and substantially altered over time. The stark exterior hides a surprisingly modern interior as seen on the property website. New Wave Energy’s offices occupy the fifth floor of the building (below) which has been renovated along with the fourth floor. Interior renovation have started on the second and third floors as well.

On the exterior, Lamparelli Construction is overseeing the work to restore the building’s façade. A portion of the estimated $250,000 cost has been supported by a grant from of Buffalo Place’s New York Main Street program. Original stonework is being refurbished and cornices features between the second and third floors and the top will be recreated. Façade work will continue on the lower levels with the red brick removed and planned storefront upgrades.