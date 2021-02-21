Construction Watch: 31 Tonawanda Street

Transformation of a warehouse complex at 31 Tonawanda Street into self-storage units is making progress. Jack Huh is renovating the Property located at the southeast corner of Tonawanda and West Avenue, at the base of the Scajaquada Expressway off-ramp. The three-story building includes 121,261 sq.ft. of space and is on a 1.85-acre parcel.

The self-storage complex will include an apartment for the facility manager and two commercial spaces along Tonawanda Street.

Work involves remediation of environmental contaminants including overlaying the basement floor with a vapor barrier and four inches of concrete, masonry restoration and fenestration replacement along the primary facade, repair and repainting of masonry elements throughout the building, recladding of the upper stories post repair, and construction of eight parking spaces.

The project carries a $4.5 million price tag.