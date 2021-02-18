Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Call for Art at Engine 25

The Buffalo Arts Commission is soliciting proposals for artwork for the new Engine 25 fire station at the corner of Southside Parkway and Seneca Street. The proposed artwork must be installed in or near the tower of the building. The City has set aside $70,000 for the art project.

The goal of this public artwork is to create a visually pleasing addition to an operating and active fire station. The successful public artwork proposal selected for this project will be:

  • Permanent in nature
  • Culturally appropriate
  • Easily maintained

Five criteria will be used to select the winning proposal:

  • Artist Qualifications
  • Artist Availability
  • Artwork Design
  • Feasibility
  • Budget

The new four-bay station was designed by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture. Proposals are due tomorrow.

