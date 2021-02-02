Buffalo’s City Hall Gets Some Well-Deserved Praise and Attention

Buffalo’s City Hall is getting a lot of well-deserved attention as of late. Just yesterday, Bloomberg (City Lab), published an article that addresses a new book by Arthur Drooker, aptly titled City Hall. Drooker’s book touts Buffalo’s City Hall as one of 15 most architecturally unique city halls in America. The author explains that the iconic art deco building, constructed at a great expense during the height of the Great Depression, was originally frowned upon as a “colossal waste of money,” but has come to stand proudly as a landmark that symbolizes the strength and resilience of the city.

At the same time that City Lab was posting about Buffalo’s City Hall, Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) was announcing the re-release of author John Conlin’s book titled Buffalo City Hall: Americanesque Masterpiece, which was initially produced in 1993 by the Landmark Society of the Niagara Frontier (now Preservation Buffalo Niagara). The rerelease is an updated version of the book, that includes new information by local expert and scholar Jodi Lynn Maracle, pertaining to the building’s indigenous imagery and symbolism.

“Buffalo City Hall is one of the most interesting and architecturally rich buildings in the City of Buffalo,” said PBN Executive Director Jessie Fisher. “Prior to the pandemic, PBN guided thousands of visitors from all around the world and right here at home through its storied halls every year. We are thrilled to be able to bring this newly updated and quite beautiful book right into people’s own living rooms and hope that when we are finally able to gather in the building again, that having this book will give people a renewed appreciation and understanding of this gem at the heart of our region.”

“Buffalo is home to many architectural treasures and I’m fortunate to work in and have the responsibility to maintain Buffalo City Hall,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown. “Buffalo City Hall is an excellent example of Art Deco architecture, and there’s always something new to see or explore in this historic building. I thank Preservation Buffalo Niagara for updating the book on this great building, giving us yet another reason to pause and appreciate our treasured City Hall.”