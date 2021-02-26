BRTV | Salon in the City Suites

Going to a salon or spa does much more than simply upkeep your beauty routine, it also offers a safe place to let go of the stresses in our everyday life and now, bring even the slightest bit of normalcy back to our daily routines. There is no surprise that salon professionals have the magic to make even the worst day into something beautiful, but salon owner Stacie Kowalski went a step further in making sure your salon experience is the best it can be. Harnessing her love for the people of Buffalo along with over 30 years of hairdressing experience has led to something completely new for the Buffalo area: Salon in the City Suites.

While salon suites are nothing new to much of the country, Kowalski prides herself in being the first locally owned salon suites in the WNY area. “Salon suites are individual beauty professionals and wellness professionals that run their own businesses out of Salon in the City Suites. So they are more or less independent contractors, but they have their own business licensing, they retail their own product, they have their own hours, but it is all umbrellaed and housed in Salon in the City Suites.” She adds, “We have full service hair stylists doing cuts, colors, high lights, hair extensions, and smoothing treatments; We also have a barbershop, a massage therapist, a licensed esthetician, and then my space making 8 total salon suites in the building.”

It’s still very important to look good and feel good, because when you look better you just innately feel better

Located at 166 Chandler Street, Salon in the City Suites has an industrial city kind of vibe, but with a local flare. Kowalski is no stranger to the Blackrock/ Chandler Street area, and for most of her life considered this place her home. “Salon in the City is unique because I am somebody who grew up literally across the street from this building. You can see the house that was mine! To see this neighborhood, specifically Chandler Street, go from having absolutely nothing on it to this vibrant and flourishing strip of businesses, and to just think that I have even a little part of the resurgence of this area really is a win- win situation. There is so much heart and soul I have surrounding this area.”

While going to the salon or spa may not be first priority on your to-do list, it could be just what you need. It is important to remember to care for yourself and your body, especially during hard times like COVID. Kowalski shared, “I think that the term self care is a very overused term. The meaning of it can get muddled from time to time, but self care is basically whatever one does to make themselves feel good and aligned with how they want to feel.” She added, “Coming to a place like Salon in the City Suits with its culture of having separate business type areas the safety is already in place, so people can get the services they are looking to get safely. It’s still very important to look good and feel good, because when you look better you just innately feel better as well, I know that even with myself.”

Salons offer a very unique sense of regularity that many places these days haven’t been able to offer. Kowalski stressed her gratitude to be able to share the love she has for her clients in a safe, but also effective way. “It isn’t normal to be six feet away from people all the time- It isn’t normal not to touch somebody. I think right now there are so many people feeling so very isolated within their jobs and social circles, not being able to do the things that they do and see the people that they normally see.” She continued, “coming to a salon or spa and receiving the gift of touch from somebody helps your mindset so much. Who knew how important touch would be.”

Salon in the City Suites goes beyond just a salon and spa building, it is a place for people to come be themselves and take a moment to breathe. Kowalski shared, “I have laughed with every one of my clients since 9:30 this morning. I get very excited because it’s like seeing friends and not a lot of people can say that about their jobs.”

To book an appointment with one of the salon suites, visit the website or call at 716-768-8758.