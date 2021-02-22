Black History Month is 365 Days a Year

The fight against social injustice that rose onto the international stage in 2020 implored us to find a way to help amplify the voices of marginalized communities and artists who are often left behind, unheard, or ignored.. That is why we are adjusting the focus of our 2021 monthly features to highlight arts and cultural organizations, collectives, and individual artists representing specific overlooked communities.

Our first monthly spotlight of 2021 highlights two organizations whose missions are to educate, inform, and advocate for Black and African American history, heritage, and rights.

By Tessa Pszonak

Black History Month recognizes the success and perseverance of Black and African Americans throughout history. Although Black History Month is traditionally celebrated in February, it highlights issues, challenges, and opportunities that should be celebrated and acknowledged all year-round. Western New York is home to numerous arts and cultural organizations representing the Black and African American community.

We had the opportunity to speak with Terry Alford, Executive Director, and Audrey Clark, Project Manager, from Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission, as well as Ally Spongr, Interim Director, from the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center about what they do and how they are recognizing Black History Month within their organizations.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission originated in 2007 by community leaders who were passionate about Michigan Avenue in Buffalo and the corridor’s history. The area on the East Side of Buffalo became a part of the NYS legislation to help maintain a historic preservation around the corridor. Their mission is “to integrate the African American cultural significance and impact on Buffalo’s history through public engagement, community education that will encourage cultural appreciation, preservation and community development.”

The corridor is home to several cultural anchors: The Michigan Street Baptist Church, The Nash House, The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum, WUFO Radio Station & Black History Collective, and The Freedom Wall. These institutions are part of the historical heritage of the corridor and are an essential source of cultural tourism.

In September of 2020, the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission held a community clean up to reopen the anchors for visitation during the pandemic. The eager turn out of volunteers was very successful which shows the connection people have to this corridor. The commission is also working with the East Side Garden Walk to conduct stakeholders’ meetings discussing ways to revitalize the surrounding area of the Freedom Wall. There are two upcoming virtual meetings scheduled for March 11th and April 8th.