BITTERS | The Banq’s Hot Verde

Restaurant owner Dina DiPasquale purchased an old M&T Bank building and converted it into a gorgeous cocktail lounge which opened in 2019.

Located in Ellicottville, the details of the former bank have been integrated seamlessly into the design. The Banq Cocktails and Lounge offers a menu of craft cocktails and small plates. In first of this series, Banq bartender, Brandi Bankowski, walks us through a couple items on their cocktail menu. The Banq also generously provides the ingredients of their expansive cocktail menu on their IG channel, here.

The Banq Cocktails and Lounge

9 E Washington St, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Facebook | Instagram

Hot Verde

Ingredients

2 oz House-Infused Jalapeño-Infused Tequila

1 oz Lime

0.25 oz Green Chartreuse

0.5 oz Agave

Garnish: Lime Wheel with dusting of Tajín

Make ahead: you can either buy a jalapeño-infused tequila or make your own. To create your own infusion, grab a jar with a lid, thinly slice jalapeño peppers, and soak them in tequila for about a day or two. If your mix is too spicy, dilute it with additional tequila. Be sure to remove peppers once you have reached the desired level of heat.

Grab your shaking tin, add 2 oz jalapeño-infused tequila, .25 oz of green chartreuse (an herbal liqueur), 1 oz of lime juice, and .5 oz of agave nectar.

Add ice to tin and give it a good shake.

When it starts to get frosty on the outside you know it’s done.

Grab a rocks glass, filled to the top with ice, and strain your mixture over.

For garnish, take a thin slice of lime and lay on top with a little dusting of chili pepper seasoning.

Located about an hour’s drive south of Buffalo, Ellicottville is Western New York’s playground for outdoor fun and adventure. With over 25 shops, 25 bars and restaurants, and 2 ski resorts, all within walking distance, you won’t have to travel far to have the perfect visit.

Enjoy great skiing and snowboarding, golf, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Once you’re done with your outdoor adventures, treat yourself to some fine chocolates or sit down for some fine dining while enjoying one of the many award-winning artisan wines and beers. If you’re looking for a souvenir to remember your trip or need to pick up that unique gift, Ellicottville has a variety of eclectic shops, selling things like imported collectibles, stylish clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Once spring and summer hit, Ellicottville is a host to 18 dozen festivals and events like Slope side concerts at Holiday Valley during the Summer Music Festival, Jazz & Blues performances downtown, and the Taste of Ellicottville, where you can experience all the delicious food and drink Ellicottville has to offer! Why not make your visit, a weekend mini vacation by spoiling yourself at one of their many unique spas! Choose from neatly appointed condos, chalets, hotels, bed and breakfasts located within walking distance of, or just a short drive from, all the exciting downtown entertainment.

Wherever you choose to start, you will be sure to enjoy the scenic drives, endless activities, and the natural beauty of Ellicottville, NY. For more information or to plan your visit:

