BITTERS | The Banq’s Cable Car Cocktail

This series is sponsored by Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce

Restaurant owner Dina DiPasquale purchased an old M&T Bank building and converted it into a gorgeous cocktail lounge which opened in 2019.

Located in Ellicottville, the details of the former bank have been integrated seamlessly into the design. The Banq Cocktails and Lounge offers a menu of craft cocktails and small plates. In first of this series, Banq bartender, Brandi Bankowski, walks us through a couple items on their cocktail menu. The Banq also generously provides the ingredients of their expansive cocktail menu on their IG channel, here.

The Banq Cocktails and Lounge

9 E Washington St, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Facebook | Instagram

Read more: BR60 | The Banq Cocktails and Lounge

Cable Car

Ingredients

2 oz Spiced Rum

1 oz Lemon

0.75 oz Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur

0.5 oz House-Made Mulled Spice-Cinnamon Syrup

Garnish: Cinnamon-Sugar Rim with Orange Twist

One of the keys to a great cocktail is to chill the glass. The preferred method is to use your freezer or refrigerator to make the glass stays colder longer.

If there’s not time, you can fill the glass with cracked or crushed ice. Let it sit while you mix the drink then dump the ice and pour the drink into the glass.

Grab a pre-chilled martini glass (you can also make this drink in a coupe or rocks glass over ice, if you prefer).

Take your mixing tin, add 2 oz of spiced rum, 0.75 of Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur, and 1 oz of lemon juice.

Add the .5 oz of cinnamon syrup to the mixture add ice and give it a good shake. This is made with mulled spices.

Rim glass with cinnamon, sugar, and orange peel

Strain mixture and serve in chilled glass.

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR | Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce

Located about an hour’s drive south of Buffalo, Ellicottville is Western New York’s playground for outdoor fun and adventure. With over 25 shops, 25 bars and restaurants, and 2 ski resorts, all within walking distance, you won’t have to travel far to have the perfect visit.

Enjoy great skiing and snowboarding, golf, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Once you’re done with your outdoor adventures, treat yourself to some fine chocolates or sit down for some fine dining while enjoying one of the many award-winning artisan wines and beers. If you’re looking for a souvenir to remember your trip or need to pick up that unique gift, Ellicottville has a variety of eclectic shops, selling things like imported collectibles, stylish clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Once spring and summer hit, Ellicottville is a host to 18 dozen festivals and events like Slope side concerts at Holiday Valley during the Summer Music Festival, Jazz & Blues performances downtown, and the Taste of Ellicottville, where you can experience all the delicious food and drink Ellicottville has to offer! Why not make your visit, a weekend mini vacation by spoiling yourself at one of their many unique spas! Choose from neatly appointed condos, chalets, hotels, bed and breakfasts located within walking distance of, or just a short drive from, all the exciting downtown entertainment.

Wherever you choose to start, you will be sure to enjoy the scenic drives, endless activities, and the natural beauty of Ellicottville, NY. For more information or to plan your visit:

info@ellicottvilleny.com | (800) 349-9099 | 716-699-5046

Website | Facebook | Instagram