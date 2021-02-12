Big Reveal: North Buffalo DePaul Apartment Complex

Non-profit housing developer DePaul Group is proposing a $30 million, 150 unit affordable apartment complex for a North Buffalo former railroad corridor. The 11.03-acre site located at 2629-33 Delaware Avenue owned by The Plaza Group. The parcel stretches from Colvin Avenue and the Colvin Estates on the east to Delaware Avenue on the west. Vehicular access is only proposed from Delaware Avenue.

The proposed complex will include 150 apartments within three four-story buildings totaling 174,000 sq.ft., all interconnected by one-story link walkways. Apartments will include studio, one, and two-bedroom units. SWBR is project architect.

Amenity spaces and administration offices will be located on the first floor of the central building. Portions of the site that are not developed will be landscaped green space with walking and bike paths between Delaware and Colvin Avenues. Eighty-two parking spaces are proposed.

Five variances are required to allow residential units on the ground floor of a multi-family residential building in the DS zone, a front yard setback larger than 100 feet, a side yard setback larger than 50 feet, a ground floor height of 11 feet rather than the 15 feet required, and ground floor transparency of 23 percent.