Big Reveal: Buffalo Creek Academy

The Buffalo Creek Academy is aiming to celebrate its second year of existence by moving into a new location. The fifth through twelfth grade charter school will be moving into the former St. Valentine’s Roman Catholic Church at 528 South park Avenue this fall. The school has signed a lease with Ellicott Development for the building.
The school, currently located at 2408 Main Street, will eventually serve 448 students at its new location. Ellicott Development is renovating the two-story, 23,300 sq.ft. building and will be seeking a Use Permit from the City for the school. Trautman Associates is project architect.