Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: Buffalo Creek Academy

0 Comments

The Buffalo Creek Academy is aiming to celebrate its second year of existence by moving into a new location. The fifth through twelfth grade charter school will be moving into the former St. Valentine’s Roman Catholic Church at 528 South park Avenue this fall. The school has signed a lease with Ellicott Development for the building.

The school, currently located at 2408 Main Street, will eventually serve 448 students at its new location. Ellicott Development is renovating the two-story, 23,300 sq.ft. building and will be seeking a Use Permit from the City for the school. Trautman Associates is project architect.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments