Big Reveal: 326 High Street

An affordable apartment building is proposed for the heart of the Fruit Belt. Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) and the Fruit Belt Land Trust are proposing to construct the three-story building at 326 High Street located at the northeast corner of High and Peach streets.

The 33-unit building would be built on eight City-owned properties. One multi-family, wooden frame building at the corner of High and Peach Street would be demolished as part of the project. The building will include 12 two-bedroom and 21 one-bedroom apartments along with a community room on the ground floor.

Two variances are required to build the project including for excessive lot width of 138 feet were a maximum of 120 feet is permitted and a proposed rear setback of 7’ 3” where 15 percent of lot depth is required.

The development team is also working on plans to construct five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on twenty-one scattered residential parcels also owned by the City.

SWBR is project architect.