Become a Climate Victory Gardener

Victory Gardens have been around since WWI, but now there’s a new type of Victory Garden that is proliferating.

Climate Victory Gardens are booming these days, as a way to restore soil health to draw down carbon. Similar to how Victory Gardens were in place as morale boosters and to to supplement their rations, Climate Victory Gardens are being cultivated to help battle climate change. It’s another way that people, organizations, and businesses can affect change – enthusiasts are literally “gardening for the climate.”

In 2021, concerned citizens are being asked to join this movement, by planting Climate Victory Gardens (large or small), which are then added to a national map (add your garden).

For those that are unfamiliar with the Climate Victory Garden practices, they include avoiding store-bought synthetic chemicals, composting, growing food, encouraging biodiversity, leaving plant residues, decreasing water use, preventing erosion and protecting local water sources, planting perennial and native plants, and using ‘people power’ over machines.

The Climate Victory Gardens effort, started by the nonprofit Green America, launched three years ago and has steadily gained speed ever since. During the pandemic, the number of gardens has tripled, and there are no signs of the movement slowing down.

Buffalo already has an amazingly strong garden community. Now it’s time to join together with a growing nation-wide, even worldwide, garden movement.

Photo by Ngobeni Communications

