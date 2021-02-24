When I think of historic restaurants in Buffalo, I think of a lot of restaurants that are long gone. A lot fo the buildings that housed these restaurants are also gone. So when I heard that the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express were launching an initiative called “Backing Historic Small Restaurants,” my mind began to spin through a Rolodex of names of establishments that fit the bill.

The bill? It’s a mission actually:

To award $1 million in grants to 25 historic restaurants throughout the United States to help improve, upgrade, and preserve their exterior physical spaces and online businesses.

The task is to come up with your favorite “… cozy café, delicious dive, and other beloved restaurant that has stood the test of time and served its community for decades.”

Of course everyone has their favorite beloved longstanding restaurant or café that they feel would benefit from a significant grant of this nature. Do you?

Grant Selection Criteria

Have experienced significant financial hardship due to the impacts of the pandemic

Have contributed to the neighborhood’s history and/or the identity of a particular neighborhood or community for at least 25 years

Be a small/independently owned restaurant located in a historic building and/or historic neighborhood

The program has a preference for restaurants owned by underrepresented groups, including People of Color and women, disproportionally impacted by the pandemic

Priority will be given to small restaurants that have not already received significant COVID-19-related aid

The nomination process ends on March 9, 2021.

Click here to nominate a historic small restaurant.