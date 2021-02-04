Apa’s Kitchen: Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani cuisine coming to The Broadway “International” Market

Last week, I posted on a “brand new day” for The Broadway “International” Market, which will be undergoing some significant changes in years to come. One of the most immediate changes could be the addition of the word “international” to the name of the market. That word signifies that along with some drastic cosmetic and operational changes, there will be a refreshed focus on introducing world cuisine options to the old world market.

Now, Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, and members of the Buffalo Bangladeshi Society, have announced the newest market vendor to be added to the “international” mix of flavors – Apa’s Kitchen. Owners of the restaurant and bakery, Ms. Syeda Moin and Mr. Lutfur Nahar Hassan, have been in the business of cooking/catering Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani cuisine for over 30 years. A member of the family does have another location in Long Island.

“As Buffalo continues to grow and diversify, so must our institutions,” said Council Member Nowakowski. “I am excited to see this new restaurant and bakery join the Fillmore District. The Broadway Market is the perfect incubator for small businesses to expand and thrive. Apa’s Kitchen contributes to the melting pot of people and backgrounds who call the City of Good Neighbors home, and I am eager to see what the next decade brings for hardworking small business owners in Buffalo.”

On another level, this East Side neighborhood is quickly becoming a destination for those seeking out Halal foods. Starting tomorrow, Friday, February 5, Apa’s Kitchen will be serving up dishes such as samosas, biryanis, kababs, tandoori, curry dishes, rezalas, vindaloos, and desserts. For the less adventurous eaters, there are options such as butter chicken and whole chicken roast. But why play it safe when there are so many delicious reasons to be adventurous?

Apa’s Kitchen | The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway | Buffalo, NY 14212 | (716) 381-8827 | Menu | Facebook