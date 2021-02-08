Gregory Lamberson’s Guns of Eden to Shoot in Buffalo

Gregory Lamberson is at it again. The non-stop Buffalo filmmaker is now moving forward with an indie action thriller that he describes as “Deliverance meets First Blood, with a dash of The Warriors.” The film, called Guns of Eden, starring newcomer Alexandra Faye Sadeghian (plays a Buffalo cop suffering from PTSD) is about four weekend campers who witness an execution, upon which time they are hunted down by an armed militia.

What is especially interesting about Sadeghian’s character – Megan Forrest – is that Lamberson’s intent is on rolling out a series based on her role as a “vengeful warrior.”

This latest film is right up Lamberson’s alley, as he has directed a number of successful indie cult thriller/horror films that have managed to capture the imaginations of devote viewers, including Slime City, Killer Rack and Johnny Gruesome.

“I love action films, especially from the 70s and 80s,” the filmmaker says. “I wrote the first draft of this script 25 years ago but set it aside to write novels. I was deep into development on two other films when Covid-19 hit, and neither one was practical to shoot as we hopefully come out of this pandemic; Guns of Eden is an outdoor adventure. As a big fan of John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 and Walter Hill’s Southern Comfort, I think this is going to kick serious ass. The story has great characters, gun fights, knife fights, fist fights, and a helicopter – wall to wall action. It’s really ambitious, and the subject matter is timely.”

Lamberson, who has also written 15 books (some of which are under option to be produced for TV), is in the process of raising funds for the film, via a crowdfunding campaign. Check out the video below (proof-of-concept teaser shot by Chris Cosgrave), and you will hear firsthand from Lamberson why this film is so important to him, and to Buffalo.

Tamar Lamberson will co-produce Guns of Eden for Digital Guerrilla Cinema

Chris Cosgrave is cinematographer, visual effects artist and co-producer

Additional cast members so far include Bill Kennedy (Attack of the Killer Shrews), Trazz Johnson (The Romans), Dominic Luongo (Game Changers) and Tim O’Hearn (Challenge of the Five Gauntlets)

Guns of Eden Facebook page

Lead image: Concept art by Bob Freeman