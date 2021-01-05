In preparation for Saturday’s big game, The Buffalo History Museum is hosting a morning Zoom conversation (Wildcard Tailgate Brunch) with Buffalo Bills all-time scoring leader, Steve Christie. What a great way to kick off game day, listening to the prolific kicker’s chronicles and anecdotes – behind the scenes insights – that will surely invigorate Bills’ fans as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts, in a Wild Card NFL playoff game.
The conversation will highlight artifacts of Steve Christie’s career and the stories behind them through a discussion moderated by Greg Tranter, Buffalo Bills noted historian and President of the Museum’s Board of Managers. Guests will also have the opportunity to ask questions. Join us for a virtual conversation with ! Free to attend; registration required in advance on Zoom. Space is limited.
Wildcard Tailgate Brunch – Saturday, January 9, 2021 @ 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) – Click here to register.