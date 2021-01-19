What Happens to the Sky When a Broken City Jumps for Joy

Buffalo Bills beat Baltimore Ravens

advance to first AFC Championship game

since 1993, reports of fireworks

being set off across Western New York

the sky blasted into tiny pieces

the sea-creatures of the Southern Tier

swimming to the surface after years of drowning

and the oxygen tastes so, so good

a necessary relief from all the disappointment

we’ve experienced

God, government, the gridiron

it’s all been a mess

a huge understatement, I know

but they’re important, the little things

that give us hope, and when Taron Johnson

snatched that pick 6, it felt like a miracle

like a dream where you come across a horse

with a broken leg and you stare at it for a while

unsure of what to do and then a lightbulb goes off

how you suddenly remember that you’re carrying a backpack

full of old newspapers and a pair of scissors

so you start cutting up obituaries of loved ones you’ve lost

all the articles about your neighborhood, how resurgence

has come and gone, the false promises of a better life for everyone

how you fashion a paper crown out of the ink and the lies

and place it on the horse’s head

then you wait for hope to recycle movement

for it to strengthen bone, for it to speed up atoms

until we all can run like laser beams into the future

a celebration worth having when we feel whole again

it’s a moment most of us will remember

for the rest of our lives, but some things still don’t add up

after the game, Carly’s like, “It’s sad that bars are closed

because they’d be making a lot of money right now”

and as we’re driving on the 290 on our way home

we have to navigate through all the drunk drivers

and on the side of the road, there are billboards from the FBI

seeking information about the U.S. Capitol violence

then Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself” comes on the radio

and the lyrics really hit home, about how

we’re all waiting so long for our love vibration

meanwhile everyone’s honking but no one crashes

and when we get home, our jubilant neighbors are smoking

in the driveway and they’re like, “Go Bills!” and we get to talking

about that amazing interception and what a sad, crazy

magical year it’s been, in more ways than one

then as I’m falling asleep, I check Twitter for Bills news

and see that a bunch of fans are celebrating the big win

in Niagara Square and it feels weird because a few months ago

the Square was jam-packed with peaceful protestors

and brutal cops, songs of justice and a river of blood

now there’s a different kind of pandemonium

well, at least there’s happiness tonight, a city full of people

forgetting about everything else, and I’m no different

the next day, I’m out for a walk on Richmond

and there’s this snowbank that someone has painted “Go Bills” on

the bright red cutting through my eyes

and suddenly I envision a bunch of children armed with brooms

sneaking out the windows of their hungover homes

while their parents are still passed out with smiles on their faces

and the kids start cleaning the streets, tenderly sweeping up

last night’s blown-off fingers, whatever it takes

to pick up the pieces, because maybe, just maybe

this is a new vibration