Virtual 2021 WNY Women’s March

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 2 PM - 4 PM

The WNY Women’s March will be held virtually in 2021.

This event, hosted by the WNY Peace Center, is the continuation of the flagship march that was held in 2017, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. To this day, the march is considered the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

What is interesting about this march is the different aspects that encompass the message. Yes, it’s meant as a means to solidify women together, to give them an empowering voice, but it’s also about shaping women’s roles in today’s topsy-turvy world when it comes to peacekeeping, the environment, humanity, race, immigration, healthcare, gender, workers’ rights, etc.

Since the flagship march, women have continued to keep the torch lit, by gathering in their own communities to ensure that their collective goal remains unwavering and resolute. That goal?

“Protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country”

This year’s themes include the following goals:

  • Women in Universal Solidarity
  • Women in Peacemaking
  • Women in Cooperative Economics
  • Women in Sustainability
  • Women in Reverence for Life

On Zoom – register in advance at bit.ly/wnypeace_WM2021. The WNY Women’s March 2021 will include breakout rooms with special discussion topics, and will feature guest speakers, music, and more! After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. See Facebook event.

