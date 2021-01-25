Uniland Planning Spec Building on Bethlehem Site

Uniland Development Co. is proposing a spec building at the former Bethlehem Steel site. The company has a purchase agreement with the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) for up to 10.27 acres of land at the corner of Hamburg Turnpike and Dona Street Extension for the project. The light manufacturing/warehouse facility would be at least 120,000 sq.ft. Uniland has agreed to pay $25,000 per acre for the property.

Last February, the ILDC issued a Request for Proposals to construct a spec building on the site.

“This is the latest step in our vision to redevelop land that housed what was once the economic driving force of our community,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, who also serves as Chair of the ILDC.

Uniland was the sole bidder including a commitment to construct the facility without a tenant to help meet the demand for manufacturing and warehouse space in the region. According to the agreement, construction must begin with a year of the purchase of the property. If Uniland fails to begin work, the ILDC may purchase the property back for 85 percent of the purchase price, or the construction commencement period may be extended for an additional fee.

Several infrastructure improvements have been completed on the 150 acres owned by the ILDC, including extending Dona Street into the property, relocating a rail, constructing a bike path along Route 5, and completing an infrastructure Master Plan for the future manufacturing park.