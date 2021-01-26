The Victory Banners: Oxford’s Partnership with the Bills

The DECK: Oxford + Bills 001_01

001_02

001_03

001_04

001_05

002_01

002_02

002_04

002_03

Before the conference championship game last weekend, Bridget Brogan had a chance to talk with Brett Mikoll, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Oxford Pennant—the Buffalo-based designer and manufacturer of wool felt pennants, flags and banners.

During the football season (the only part that mattered 😉 ), Oxford teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to create custom products that celebrated each victory.

Every week throughout the season Oxford’s creative team developed an original design based on the upcoming game. When we won, Oxford started production immediately, making all items in-house at its downtown manufacturing studio.

Dave Horesh, Brett’s partner and Oxford Co-founder said, “Buffalo is one of the most creative, dynamic cities in the country and we hope that our partnership demonstrated that as we celebrated each victory.”

Oxford has worked with sports franchises and athletic lifestyle brands including the Boston Red Sox, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Sabres, Adidas, and most recently, a collaboration with Nike to redesign the entrance to Jordan Brand’s international headquarters.

Check out the video post on IG: