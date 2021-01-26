Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Victory Banners: Oxford’s Partnership with the Bills

The DECK: Oxford + Bills

Before the conference championship game last weekend, Bridget Brogan had a chance to talk with Brett Mikoll, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Oxford Pennant—the Buffalo-based designer and manufacturer of wool felt pennants, flags and banners.

During the football season (the only part that mattered 😉 ), Oxford teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to create custom products that celebrated each victory.

Every week throughout the season Oxford’s creative team developed an original design based on the upcoming game. When we won, Oxford started production immediately, making all items in-house at its downtown manufacturing studio.

Dave Horesh, Brett’s partner and Oxford Co-founder said, “Buffalo is one of the most creative, dynamic cities in the country and we hope that our partnership demonstrated that as we celebrated each victory.”

Oxford has worked with sports franchises and athletic lifestyle brands including the Boston Red Sox, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Sabres, Adidas, and most recently, a collaboration with Nike to redesign the entrance to Jordan Brand’s international headquarters.

Written by Bridget Brogan

Bridget Brogan

Bridget Brogan is a senior at Canisius College majoring in journalism and communications with concentrations in multimedia journalism and media studies. She is an active member of the Canisius community where she serves as captain of the women’s rowing team as well as president of her sorority Phi Sigma Sigma. Bridget also serves as a research assistant for her professor Dr. Barbara Irwin where the two are studying the origins of the PBS children’s show Reading Rainbow. When she’s not rowing in the Black Rock Canal, Bridget can either be found working out or watching the Golden Girls.

