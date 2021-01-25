The Hills and Valleys at Kissing Bridge

There is something special to be said about the winter months in Buffalo. This season offers a unique kind of reset that many parts of the country don’t get to experience – a time for rest and regrouping. Then there’s the winter sports enthusiasts…

For many, nothing compares to the pure freedom and bliss found in gliding down snow covered hills. With slopes around almost every corner, there’s a place for every ski and snowboard fanatic. However, the global pandemic has affected how these beloved lodges can operate. Despite the hurdles before them, the staff at Kissing Bridge, located in Glenwood (just an hour outside of Buffalo), has been dedicated to the safety and enjoyment of their loyal customers.

This season has posed a multitude of challenges that require clear direction within a timely manner. With the ever-changing state mandates, constant communication with customers was president of the company, Rich Fanelli’s biggest concern.

“We got the word out as soon as we could. This season will look different but we will run. It’s important for us to open and remain open.”

Implementing the new procedures has not been easy, but with the overwhelming customer support and understanding, the season has been able to run efficiently and safely. Fanelli expressed his great appreciation for the employees of Kissing Bridge, who make all of the magic happen every single day, but with this, comes another problem the ski lodge faces this year: lack of employees.

Snow levels are accumulating by the day, but without employees operating the attractions, it’s impossible to remain fully functioning. Along with the dwindling staff, there has also been a loss of customers due to the closure at the Canadian border.

“Canadian guests represent 15% of our seasonal income. Combine that with the loss of 90% of local ski clubs, and this really should have killed us, but surprisingly we have had the adverse reaction!”

This season has been one of the largest turnouts for beginner lessons, as many seek new safe and fun hobbies.

Whether you are a lifetime skier or have never even imagined it, Kissing Bridge has something that everyone can enjoy.

While visiting this season, be aware of the all COVID-19 protocols that are in place that have changed how the lodge functions. Kissing Bridge is dedicated to maintaining and enforcing all protocols in order to ensure the safety of each guest.

This is the perfect time to get in touch with nature and pick up a new sport.

And if you or someone you know is looking for employment, apply online or in person at the Kissing Bridge ticket center – work for KB and ski for free! Mask up and enjoy some outdoor fun.

Stay up to date on all things snow at kbski.com.