Teamwork Makes the Dream Work @ Seneca One Tower

‘Buffalo’ is flying high over the city these days, signaling a series of big wins for the city. First, is our beloved Oxford Pennant, which continues to promote Buffalo to the nth degree. Then there’s Ace Flag, the same business that has rolled out Buffalo flags all over the city. Then there’s M&T Bank, which recently secured Seneca One Tower as its corporate office. The tower is owned by one of our newest accomplished developers, Douglas Development (also owner of Seneca One). And finally, the Buffalo Bills team, which has taken the country by storm with players that are soaring to new levels with every passing game.

All of the aforementioned entities have teamed up to send a larger-than-life signal to the world – that “Buffalo is Back,” in more ways than one. From our football team to banking to small business, there’s an undeniable momentum of positive change and energy that has swept this city. That’s why 4 40-foot Let’s Go Buffalo pennants have been affixed to the top of the tower, as a rallying cry and constant reminder that “it’s our time.”

“The Bills go big for Buffalo, so Oxford Pennant went big for the Bills,” said Dave Horesh, co-founder of Oxford Pennant. “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for so many in our community, and the Bills have been a source of happiness. We want people to see this and unite in our excitement and pride in our hometown during this special time for our team and region.”

“When we as die-hard Bills fans began the redevelopment at Seneca One, we wanted to build a community hub for everything from technology to entrepreneurship, culture and programming,” said Greg Baker, director of development at Douglas Development. “When Oxford Pennant approached us with this idea, we knew immediately that it would be something to boost the region and we wanted to be a part of it.”

“M&T Bank has long been a partner of the Buffalo Bills and Oxford Pennant and a champion of Western New York, so joining Oxford Pennant in this fun and unique celebration is a natural fit,” said Richard Gold, president and chief operating officer at M&T Bank, who also noted that a 5th banner 40-foot pennant is proudly ‘flying’ on the east façade of its M&T Center . “During a time when most of us are not able to watch and celebrate together, this is a great way to show the community that we’re all here cheering alongside one another.”

“Support of the Buffalo Bills is second to none in our community. It’s awesome that everyone in Buffalo can be part of the excitement as ‘Let’s Go Buffalo’ is displayed larger than life in some of the most prominent parts of our city,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development at Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “Dave Horesh and Oxford Pennant have done an outstanding job connecting our fans with Victory Banners all season long, and have taken that connection to the next level in celebration of our AFC East title.”

For those that want to take a piece of this iconic and historic moment home with them, they can purchase their own special edition 9-inch by 27-inch replica pennants, as well as three limited run mini pennants. Oxford Pennant will be donating a portion of sales (playoff pennant and all Buffalo Collection) to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, which is the same charity that Bills’ Josh Allen supports – the fund that was named for his grandmother has officially garnered more than $1 million, which is another testament to this city’s selfless, caring nature (thanks to an explosive donation effort by Bills Mafia and diehard fans).

Playoff pennants are now available for purchase at OxfordPennant.com/Bills. Additionally, the company has released a free, printable version of the playoff pennant on its website for kids to print and color at home.

Photos courtesy Colton Wright Productions