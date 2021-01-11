Sign Installation Blunder @ Black Rock Canal Park

We’ve all seen bizarre wayfinding and infrastructure scenarios like this, mostly on social media feeds. But rarely do we ever come across one that is so blatantly obvious that it falls under the “you had one job” category. Just do a search online, and you will see what I mean.

In the case of this obstructing wayfinding sign installed in the middle of a bike path along the Shoreline Trail, it’s a real head scratcher. I mean, what the heck were workers thinking when they installed this sign? What’s even worse, if there can be a worse, is that there appears to be plenty of room to the side of the bike lane to install it properly. The only thing that I can think might have happened, is that the workers whose job it was to complete this job decided to do it in the middle of the night… without a flashlight.

If you’re out biking along the Niagara River, be sure to keep a lookout for this bizarre blunder at the entranceway of Black Rock Canal Park, just off Niagara Street. You can’t miss it, especially if you’re heading northbound. In any case, if there was ever justification for wearing a bike helmet, this would have to be it.