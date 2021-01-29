RIVALRY: Allentown’s Newest Commercial Art Gallery and Arts Production Space

One would think that the arrival of new art galleries wouldn’t be ‘a thing’ during a pandemic, but when it comes to Buffalo’s cultural progress, nothing can apparently keep it down.

I’ve been watching the unfolding of Allentown’s newest gallery, Rivalry, for quite some time. Not only has the construction work been visible from College Street, it’s also been visible from Wadsworth Street (parallel views). The view from College Street is very impressive, especially when you know what this relatively obscure building (106 College Street) used to look like (especially pre-mural). Before the remodel, it was pretty much an annex garage that appeared to be used for storage/studio. But now there is a ‘wow factor’ that cannot be denied.

For the most part, other than watching from afar, this project flew pretty much under the radar, which is par for the course when it comes to galleries popping up around Allentown.

As for Rivalry, the contemporary gallery and production space is described thusly:

Rivalry is founded on the competing motivations of artist and curator, Ryan Arthurs, to create an arts space that can function as both a site of exhibition and production of contemporary art. Rivalry exhibits emerging, mid-career and underrepresented artists working in all media, but with an emphasis toward contemporary photography.

More than anything else, the construction and the opening of another high profile gallery in Allentown brings us back to the roots of the village. After all, this is the home of the Allentown Art Festival, and has always been considered the artsy-bohemian flavor of the city. Any residential/commercial neighborhood prides itself on cultural advancements of this nature, especially when Rivalry is such a prime investment in the community and rewarding undertaking for artists, residents, and Ryan Arthurs himself. We’re not talking about a new splash of paint on the walls, we’re talking about a serious renovation inside and out that will quickly become a coveted and prized art destination in WNY.

While the pandemic means that the gallery is undergoing a ‘soft opening,’ there is an inaugural show – Breaking the Material Plane – in the works that will take place:

Part I: January 4 – February 19, 2021

Part II: February 22 – April 2, 2021

Altogether, there will be six artists featured in the mixed media show, with a bent on “physically breaking the borders of the pictorial plane, transforming the mundane into something new and extraordinary.” The goal is to deliver works of art that break the barrier between two and three dimensional forms.

Breaking the Material Plane​ has been organized in two parts allowing for more work to be exhibited by each artist.

By breaking out with two exhibits, not only are the artists able to show more of their works, they are also able to present binary storylines. This aptly allows them to create “alternative realities” for viewers to consider.

Artists participating in the show are as follows: