Reel Refugees – The only film festival of its kind in the U.S.

When it comes to refugees in the US, there are some poignant narratives. Buffalo alone has countless success stories spearheaded by its refugee community. At the same time, numerous success stories were birthed in controversy, which is why it’s so important to document the journeys.

2021 will be the third year that Journey’s End Refugee Services will host its WNY Refugee Film Festival known as “Reel Refugees.” The festival will not only showcase some heavy hitting (and very timely) films, it will also incorporate “special guest speakers, and eight films guaranteed to entertain, educate, and enlighten for an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

To view trailers and schedule, and to register for film passes, visit: www.wnyrff.org.

3rd Annual WNY Refugee Film Festival

“Reel Refugees,” starting Thursday, January 28 at 7pm.

Due to the pandemic, the film festival is virtual and FREE to all who register

